FORT MYERS, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 29: Eduardo Rodriguez #57 of the Boston Red Sox delivers a pitch against the New York Yankees during the second inning of a Grapefruit League spring training game at JetBlue Park at Fenway South on February 29, 2020 in Fort Myers, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

BOSTON (AP) — Boston Red Sox pitcher Eduardo Rodríguez lost the entire 2020 season to COVID-19 after developing complications from the disease that inflamed his heart muscles.

But he says he is 100% now that he’s reported to spring training.

Manager Alex Cora says he’s counting on the 27-year-old lefty to once again carry a big load on the pitching staff.

Rodríguez threw his first bullpen session on Wednesday and came out of it with no problems.