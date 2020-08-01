Red Sox Rodriguez will not pitch in 2020

FILE – In this July 27, 2019, file photo, Boston Red Sox’s Eduardo Rodriguez pitches during the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)

PROVIDENCE (WPRI) – On Saturday afternoon, Red Sox Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom announced starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez will not play in 2020 due to a heart condition caused by COVID-19. The left-hander was recently diagnosed with a mild form of miocarditis, inflammation of the heart muscle, and will be shut down immediately.

“We are confident that he’s going to make a full recovery and that his longterm prognosis is excellent, but the fact of the matter is there’s just just not enough time left this season to safely ramp him back up to pitching,” Bloom said.

Rodriguez was slated to be the No. 1 pitcher in the Sox rotation. He tested positive for COVID-19 before flying to Boston for summer camp in early July. After battling a number of symptoms, Rodqiguez was cleared to rejoin the team but tests revealed the ailment and he’s been away from baseball activity ever since.

Bloom said the organization will potentially look to call up players from Pawtucket or sign free agent pitchers that can help out the rotation.