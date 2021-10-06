Red Sox beat Yankees in AL Wildcard Game, advance to ALDS

Boston Red Sox’s Kyle Schwarber celebrates his solo homer in the third inning of an American League Wild Card playoff baseball game against the New York Yankees at Fenway Park, Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

BOSTON, MA (WPRI) — The Boston Red Sox defeated the New York Yankees 6-2 in the AL Wildcard game on Tuesday night.

#RedSox slam the door shut on the rival Yankees season. 6-2 the final.



We get our 2nd Boston/Tampa matchup of the week Thursday night in the division round. @wpri12 — Morey Hershgordon (@MHershgordon) October 6, 2021

The team advances to the American League Division Series against the Tampa Bay Rays which starts Thursday night.