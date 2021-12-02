Red Sox acquire Jackie Bradley Jr. in trade with Brewers

Boston Red Sox’s Jackie Bradley Jr. watches his three-run triple to right field during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Sunday, Aug. 9, 2015, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

BOSTON (CBS) – Jackie Bradley Jr. is returning to the Boston Red Sox.

Bradley, along with minor league infielders Alex Binelas and David Hamilton, were acquired from the Milwaukee Brewers in exchange for outfielder Hunter Renfroe. The Red Sox announced the trade late Wednesday night.

Bradley was previously with the Red Sox from 2013-2020. He helped the Sox win the 2018 World Series and was named MVP of the ALCS.

The 31-year-old was a Gold Glove winner in 2018 and an All-Star in 2016. He signed a two-year, $24 million deal with the Brewers this spring. He appeared in 134 games for the Brewers, making 79 starts in center field, 11 in left field, and nine in right field while hitting .163 with six home runs.

Binelas, 21, was selected by the Brewers in the third round of the 2021 MLB Draft out of the University of Louisville. A left-handed hitter, he is ranked by MLB.com as Milwaukee’s No. 17 prospect.

Hamilton, 24, was selected by the Brewers in the eighth round of the 2019 June Draft out of the University of Texas at Austin. A left-handed hitter, he is ranked by MLB.com as Milwaukee’s No. 16 prospect.