R.I. native Swider improving at Villanova

Portsmouth, R.I. native Cole Swider is a sophomore on the Villanova men’s basketball team. The St. Andrew’s alum has improved tremendously from his rookie season for the Wildcats. His shooting percentages, rebounding numbers, and scoring average has taken a big jump and despite scoring just two points and grabbing five rebounds on Saturday against Providence, Villanova head coach Jay Wright had plenty of praise for Swider.
Veteran sports anchor Jack Doles hosts our weekly digital show Big Game Bound Thursdays at 1 p.m. ET. Each week, we spotlight the biggest storylines and games across the NFL utilizing our embedded reporters covering teams across the country. As always, we're keeping an eye on who might be headed to the Big Game in Miami!
