PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Cumberland native Tyler Kolek has made an instant impact for George Mason. The rookie guard is averaging close to 12 points per game for the Patriots who are off to a 5-4 start. 12Sports reporter J.P. Smollins recently caught up with Kolek about his transition to the Division I level and why the transition has been smooth.

Kolek will return to Rhode Island when George Mason visits URI and the Ryan Center on Saturday Jan. 16.