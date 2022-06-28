CRANSTON (WPRI) — Another year, another camp for the Rhode Island Football Academy. This week produced another great turnout of kids ages 6-18, learning the ins and outs of the game.

“In our twenty years of doing this, our job as coaches is to teach the game the right way, but also to give them the opportunity to get on the field in the fall,” Paul Sylvia, the director of the academy said. “Anyone can be on the team, you want to earn one of those 22 spots.”

For some young players, this is their first taste of football camp, but for others they’ve been coming to this camp for a long time, and every year this time rolls around, it gets more and more exciting.

“I’ve been coming here ever since I was eight years old,” La Salle sophomore Johnny Bigden said. “I think it’s a really good opportunity to grow on your technique for your season in the fall so you get better, so your coaches can see that you got better.”

Performance is just the shell of what these coaches want the kids to take away from this week.

“The biggest things we’re proud of is just to see the improvement of the kids from Monday to Friday. The fact that we still to a kid to smile when he leaves here,” Sylvia said.

“We do the awards ceremony on Friday just to see the kids smile at the end of the week, maybe because the week’s over or maybe because they had so much fun but it’s just good to see the kids smile.”