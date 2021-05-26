Quigley, Rix, Ramos headline 19 RIIL Awards

WARWICK (WPRI) – On Wednesday afternoon, the Rhode Island Interscholastic League honored 19 individuals, including 14 student-athletes, for their achievements during the past year at the ninth annual RIIL Awards Luncheon at Crowne Plaza in Warwick.

Below are the recipients of the awards:

RIIL Student-Athlete of the Year Awards

Male Student-Athlete of the Year: Kenny Rix, Pilgrim H.S.

Female Student-Athlete of the Year: Mariah Ramos, Tiverton H.S.

Athletic Director of the Year

Ted Quigley, La Salle Academy

RIIL Student-Athlete Citizenship Award

Mahari Nayte, Juanita Sanchez H.S.

Meghan Janicki, West Warwick H.S.

RIIL Student-Athlete Leadership Award

William Turner, Coventry H.S.

Catherine Consiglio, Cranston H.S. West

RIIL Spirit of Sport

Kevin Negron Perez, Central H.S.

RIIL Heart of the Arts

Dominic Wiharso, Scituate H.S.

RIIL Unified Sports Award

Alicia Pacheco and Dylan Figueroa, East Providence High School

Administrator of the Year

Michael Sollitto, Burrillville Superintendent

RIIL Distinguished Service Award

George Finn, Barrington H.S. Athletic Director

Janet Coit, Director, Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management

Sandra Powell, Associate Director of Health, Rhode Island Department of Health