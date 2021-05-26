Quigley, Rix, Ramos headline 19 RIIL Awards

WARWICK (WPRI) – On Wednesday afternoon, the Rhode Island Interscholastic League honored 19 individuals, including 14 student-athletes, for their achievements during the past year at the ninth annual RIIL Awards Luncheon at Crowne Plaza in Warwick.
Below are the recipients of the awards:
RIIL Student-Athlete of the Year Awards
Male Student-Athlete of the Year: Kenny Rix, Pilgrim H.S.
Female Student-Athlete of the Year: Mariah Ramos, Tiverton H.S.
Athletic Director of the Year
Ted Quigley, La Salle Academy
RIIL Student-Athlete Citizenship Award
Mahari Nayte, Juanita Sanchez H.S.
Meghan Janicki, West Warwick H.S.
RIIL Student-Athlete Leadership Award
William Turner, Coventry H.S.
Catherine Consiglio, Cranston H.S. West
RIIL Spirit of Sport
Kevin Negron Perez, Central H.S.
RIIL Heart of the Arts
Dominic Wiharso, Scituate H.S.
RIIL Unified Sports Award
Alicia Pacheco and Dylan Figueroa, East Providence High School
Administrator of the Year
Michael Sollitto, Burrillville Superintendent
RIIL Distinguished Service Award
George Finn, Barrington H.S. Athletic Director
Janet Coit, Director, Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management
Sandra Powell, Associate Director of Health, Rhode Island Department of Health