(WPRI) – After he struggled in his first NBA Combine scrimmage on Thursday, Providence’s own David Duke improved on Friday. He put his athleticism on display with a thunderous dunk, and showed off his refined jumper.

Watch: Highlights of former Providence star David Duke from today's second #NBACombine scrimmage.



Improvement from Day 1. His line: 8p (3-6, 1-2) 4r, 5a, 3to in 26 minutes. #pcbb pic.twitter.com/RmKb3vrYaC — Morey Hershgordon (@MHershgordon) June 26, 2021

Click here to see Duke’s highlights from Thursday.