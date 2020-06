PROVIDENCE (WPRI) – His academic and athletic career began at Moses Brown in middle school before becoming a star in high school at St. Raphael and in college at Rhode Island College.

Once his playing days were complete, he coached at La Salle Academy, then Juanita Sanchez before jumping to the college ranks and eventually making his way to Brown University.

Providence’s own Antone Gray is now thriving as an assistant coach for the Bears in his home state.