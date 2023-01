PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Providence will face its toughest test of the season Wednesday when it hosts No. 4 Connecticut.

Jared Bynum on Wednesday’s matchup with No. 4 @UConnMBB: “Opportunity to keep showing the country and the conference how good of a team we are.” #pcbb @wpri12 @BIGEASTMBB @PCFriarsmbb pic.twitter.com/5ax6gGk1NN — Taylor Begley (@taylormbegley) January 2, 2023

Ed Cooley: “Danny [Hurley] is one of the better defensive coaches in the country.”



Says #UConn is elite in transition. Defense is what puts them over the top. #pcbb @BIGEASTMBB @PCFriarsmbb — Taylor Begley (@taylormbegley) January 2, 2023

The Friars are off to a program-best 4-0 start in Big East play. The Huskies are coming off their first loss of the season this weekend to No. 18 Xavier.