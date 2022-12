PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Bryce Hopkins scored 22 points as Providence beat Manhattan 99-59 Wednesday night.

Hopkins added 11 rebounds for the Friars (7-3), who had five players in double figures. Ed Croswell added 15 points for Providence. Devin Carter, Alyn Breed and Clifton Moore each had 12.

The Friars host Albany (3-7) on Saturday.