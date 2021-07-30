Providence native David Duke signs with NBA’s Brooklyn Nets

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MARCH 10: David Duke #3 of the Providence Friars dribbles against the DePaul Blue Demons during the second half of their first round game of the Big East Men’s Basketball Tournament at Madison Square Garden on March 10, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

PROVIDENCE (WPRI) — Despite not hearing his name called in Thursday’s NBA Draft, it was still a memorable night for Providence native David Duke.

The former star at Classical high school and Providence College announced on his Twitter page that he signed an undrafted free agent contract with the Brooklyn Nets.

BROOKLYNNNNN ⚫️⚪️⚫️⚪️⚫️⚪️ — David Duke Jr (@daviddukejr) July 30, 2021

The first step for Duke to make an NBA roster most likely begins next week in the NBA Summer League. The 10-day event will take place Aug. 8-17 at Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion on the campus of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.

All 75 games will air live on television on ESPN networks or NBA TV. Every game will also be available to stream on the ESPN App.

Should Duke join the Nets’ Summer League squad, below is the schedule to watch the hometown product:

Game 1 – Monday, Aug. 9 vs. Memphis. 5 p.m., ESPN2

Game 2 – Wednesday, Aug. 11 vs. Milwaukee 4 p.m., ESPN2

Game 3 – Thursday, Aug. 12 vs. Washington 5 p.m., ESPNU

Game 4 – Sunday, Aug. 15 vs. San Antonio 6 p.m., NBA TV