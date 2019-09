The Providence College men’s basketball team held their first practice of the 2019-2020 season on Thursday. Ed Cooley is pleased with his personnel and is excited about their growth.

"I'm going to let our guys know that they're the first team in six years not to make the NCAA Tournament, and let them figure it out."



"I'm going to let our guys know that they're the first team in six years not to make the NCAA Tournament, and let them figure it out." @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/pz6TGBZ13z — Ruthie Polinsky (@ruthiepolinsky) September 26, 2019

The Friars missed the NCAA tournament for the first time in six years last season, and the head coach is hoping to use that as motivation.