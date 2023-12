PROVIDENCE (WPRI) — The PC men’s basketball team opens Big East play on Tuesday against #7 Marquette. First things first, however, Head Coach Kim English made it very clear on Friday that the Friars are not overlooking Sacred Heart, their final non-conference opponent.

Sacred Heart comes into this matchup losers of five straight games, and the Friars are well-rested as this will be their first action since Sunday, when they defeated Brown by 20.