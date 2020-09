FILE – In this March 8, 2020, file photo, Oklahoma City Thunder coach Billy Donovan watches during the second half of the team’s NBA basketball game against the Boston Celtics in Boston. The Chicago Bulls hired Donovan as coach Tuesday, Sept. 22. The 55-year-old Donovan spent the last five seasons with the Thunder. He replaces Jim Boylen, who was fired after the Bulls finished 22-43 and were one of the eight teams that didn’t qualify for the NBA’s restart at Walt Disney World. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)

(WRPI) – Former Providence College basketball star Billy Donovan accepted the head coaching for the Chicago Bulls on Tuesday.

Donovan led the Friars to the final four in 1987 where he played under Rick Pitino. He is now the former coach of the Oklahoma City Thunder the University of Florida where he won two national championships.

Donovan will reunite with Kriss Dunn who also played for the Friars. Dunn is the point guard for the bulls.