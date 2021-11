PROVIDENCE, RI (WPRI) — The Providence college men’s basketball team returned to the Dunkin Donuts Center on Tuesday night as the welcomed back fans and faced Fairfield in the season opener.

Nate Watson had a team high 22 points followed by IU transfer Al Durham with 18 pts. The Friars struggled from deep only going 4-18 from beyond the arc.

But the Friars held onto the lead in the second half and won 80-73. Watch the highlights above and hear from Nate Watson and head coach Ed Cooley.