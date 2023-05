HARTFORD, Conn. (WPRI) – The Providence Bruins’ season ended Friday night in a 4-0 loss to the Hartford Wolf Pack in Game 4 of the Atlantic Division Semifinals.

Brandon Bussi stopped 28 of 31 shots faced. The P-Bruins totaled 32 shots.

The Providence power play went 0-for-5, and the penalty kill was 3-for-3.