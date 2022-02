The Providence Bruins pushed their winning streak to four games with a 5-1 win over the Charlotte Checkers. Cameron Hughes scored a pair of goals and added an assist to pace the P-Bruins attack.

In between periods, the Rhode Island Hockey Hall of Fame announced it’s five member Class of 2022. Rob Gaudreau, whose 51 NHL goals are the most for a native Rhode Islander and former BC All-American and Team USA Tom Mellor headline the newest group of inductees.