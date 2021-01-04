P-Bruins to play 2021 season in Marlborough with no fans

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — With the Dunkin’ Donuts Center currently being used as a COVID-19 field hospital, the Providence Bruins had to make alternate plans for their upcoming season.

The team announced Monday that it will be playing its games with no fans in attendance at the New England Sports Center in Marlborough, Mass.

“We do so with a heavy heart as the team belongs at the Dunk, where we look forward to returning to next season and beyond,” P-Bruins owner and chairman H. Larue Renfroe said in a statement.

The delayed 2020-21 American Hockey League season will be played with an abbreviated schedule from early February through early May. Specifics will be announced at a later date, according to team officials.

“The relationship between the Boston and Providence Bruins is critical to our player development and future success,” Bruins President Cam Neely added. “Given the unprecedented circumstances, we are very grateful that the New England Sports Center can host the team this season, and we look forward to the Bruins’ return to Providence, not only for the 21-22 season, but for many more to come.”

The team said ticket memberships and partnerships for the 2021-22 season are now on sale.

“We will need all the support of our fans and the corporate community as we rebuild the business for our return to the Dunk next season,” P-Bruins COO Jeff Hagan said.

