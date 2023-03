PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Providence Bruins held their first ever “Teddy Bear Toss” at the Amica Mutual Pavilion on Sunday.

After the Bruins scored their first goal, thousands of fans threw more than 10,000 bears onto the ice. The bears were either brought from home or purchased at the game.

The Providence Bruins say they raised more than $25,000, which will be donated to the Hasbro Children’s Hospital.

All fo the bears will be donated to Hasbro as well as other community organizations.