PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Trailing 3-0 late in the third period, the Providence Bruins scored two goals just 22 seconds apart before falling to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins 4-2 on Friday night. The loss snaps Providence’s three-game win streak.

The P-Bruins host the Penguins again on Saturday. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m.