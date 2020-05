PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — American Hockey League (AHL) President and Chief Executive Officer David Andrews announced Monday the decision to cancel the remainder of the 2019-20 regular season and the 2020 Calder Cup Playoffs due to the COVID-19 health crisis.

"After a lengthy review process, the American Hockey League has determined that the resumption and completion of the 2019-20 season is not feasible in light of current conditions," Andrews said.