P-Bruins game played as planned, but with some added precautions

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The effects of the novel coronavirus are being felt worldwide as people, businesses and elected officials take steps to limit its spread.

In Rhode Island, a number of public events have been postponed or canceled including the sold-out Bryant University Women’s Summit and the Hasbro Children’s Hospital Heroes Ball.

Brown University announced Friday it’s canceled all events involving more than 100 participants while URI has suspended all international travel until May.

The Providence Bruins, however, took the ice as planned Friday night at the Dunkin’ Donuts Center.

In the above video, Eyewitness News gets a look at the add precautions being taken to keep attendees safe.

Anyone who has questions regarding the virus can call the R.I. Department of Health at (401) 222-8022 or visit the department’s website.

