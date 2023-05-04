HARTFORD, Conn. (WPRI) – After scoring just one goal through the first two games of the series, the Providence Bruins defeated the Hartford Wolf Pack 6-3 in game three of the Atlantic Division Semifinals on Wednesday night.

Justin Brazeau had two goals, as the P-Bruins avoid elimination. Hartford still leads the series 2-1.

The Providence power play went 2-for-4, and the penalty kill was 1-for-4.

The P-Bruins stay on the road for game four, as they look to even the series and force a winner-take-all game five back in Providence. Puck drop from the XL Center is at 7 p.m. Friday.