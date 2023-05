PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Providence Bruins dropped game one of the Atlantic Division Semifinals to the Hartford Wolf Pack 1-0 on Friday night. Hartford now leads the five-game series 1-0.

Bobby Trivigno scored the only goal of the night. Dylan Garand stopped all 14 shots he faced. P-Bruins goaltender Brandon Bussi had 31 saves.

The P-Bruins host the Hartford Wolf Pack in game two of the Atlantic Division Semifinals on Saturday. Puck drop is set for just after 7 p.m. ET.