PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Justin Brazeau and John Beecher scored goals for the Providence Bruins in a 5-2 loss to the Bridgeport Islanders on Saturday night.

The division-leading P-Bruins host the Hershey Bears on Wednesday. As of Saturday night, the Bears are one point behind Providence. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m.