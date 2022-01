PROVIDENCE (WPRI) – Jeremy Swayman had 28 saves, but the Providence Bruins fell to the Bridgeport Islanders Friday night 3-1.

Eduards Tralmaks scored the P-Bruins only goal, his fifth of the season, which came in the first period.

This loss comes on the heels of Providence’s 6-3 win over the Islanders Sunday. The rubber-match is set for this Saturday night in Bridgeport.