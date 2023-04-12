PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Providence Bruins are one point behind the Hershey Bears in the Atlantic Division heading into the final weekend of the regular season.

“There’s no mulligans, you have to bring it every night and be ready to go right off the start,” said defenseman and captain Josiah Didier.

“Go out there and have a playoff mentality even though it’s not starting yet,” said center Vinni Lettieri. “I think that’s going to set us up for some success.”

“I think we think we can go very far and get the job done,” said goaltender Brandon Bussi.

With three games left before the playoffs, the P-Bruins have a chance to clinch their eighth division title.

“Confidence is everything,” Didier said. “So going into playoffs, you want that confidence.”

“I think our last 15 games have been really good, building in the right direction toward a good playoff run,” Bussi said.

“I think every week we’re starting to learn a little bit more about ourselves, especially down the stretch,” said Lettieri. “The coaching staff is doing a great job at hammering the little things going into playoffs, but right now I like where we’re at.”

The standard is set up in Boston with the Bruins recording the most wins in a single season in NHL history.

“I think it kind of bleeds throughout the organization,” Bussi said. “Everybody wants to be successful. Everybody wants to be the best.”

“We’re part of that organization and it’s exciting to see them have such great success this year,” Didier said. “We’re kind of trying to follow in their footsteps.”

“Champions, is obviously what I see,” Lettieri said. “I feel it in the locker room. It’s built into the culture here and up top. So anything short of that is obviously a disappointment for us.”