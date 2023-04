PROVIDENCE (WPRI) – Goaltender Brandon Bussi recorded 36 saves as the Providence Bruins defeated the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins 3-1 Friday night.

Vinni Lettieri now has goals in three-straight games. Shane Bowers has scored a goal in back-to-back games.

NEXT

The P-Bruins host the Hartford Wolf Pack on Saturday. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m.