PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Justin Brazeau scored the game winner to help the Providence Bruins top the Utica Comets 3-2 on Friday night. It was his fourth goal in three games.

Goaltender Brandon Bussi had 35 saves in the victory.

The P-Bruins travel to Hartford to take on the Wolf Pack on Saturday. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m.