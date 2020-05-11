AHL cancels remainder of 2019-20 season

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — American Hockey League (AHL) President and Chief Executive Officer David Andrews announced Monday the decision to cancel the remainder of the 2019-20 regular season and the 2020 Calder Cup Playoffs due to the COVID-19 health crisis.

“After a lengthy review process, the American Hockey League has determined that the resumption and completion of the 2019-20 season is not feasible in light of current conditions,” Andrews said.

The AHL has turned its focus toward preparing for the 2020-21 season.

“We are very grateful to the National Hockey League and its teams for their support and leadership in navigating through the challenges faced over the past two months,” Andrews continued. “The AHL continues to place paramount importance on the health and safety of our players, officials, staff and fans and all of their families, and we all look forward to returning to our arenas in 2020-21.”

The AHL’s standings and statistics as of March 12 are considered final and official and will be used to determine league awards for the 2019-20 season, according to Andrews.

The Providence Bruins released a statement after the cancelation announcement thanking fans, season ticket members, and corporate partners for their support and dedication during the past season.

“We want to recognize and celebrate the on-ice success the players and coaches had this season including a historic 12-game game winning streak en route to a 1st place finish in the Eastern Conference,” the statement read. “As we move towards planning for next season, please contact us with any questions.”

For single game tickets and group tickets, contact David DeNitto at (401) 680-4706 or denitto@pseagency.com.

For ticket memberships and ticket plans, contact CJ Tsoumakas (401) 680-4738 or tsoumakas@pseagency.com.

For suites and hospitality, contact Anthony Pontrelli (401) 680-4713 or pontrelli@pseagency.com.

For partnerships, contact Jeff Guarino (401) 368-9766 or guarino@pseagency.com.

For general questions, contact Jeff Hagan (401) 680-4717 or hagan@pseagency.com.

