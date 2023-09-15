PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Providence Men’s Basketball Announced its 2023-24 BIG EAST Conference Schedule on Friday.

The Friars will play a 20-game league schedule with Providence playing each of the other 10 conference teams once at home and once on the road. Providence will open the conference season at home against Marquette on Tuesday, December 19 at Amica Mutual Pavilion.

Providence’s other BIG EAST home matchups will be versus Butler on Saturday, December 23; versus Seton Hall on Wednesday, January 3; versus Xavier on Saturday, January 13; versus Georgetown on Saturday, January 27; versus Creighton on Wednesday, February 7; versus St. John’s on Tuesday, February 13; versus DePaul on Saturday, February 17; versus Villanova on Saturday, March 2; and versus UConn on Saturday, March 9.

The team will play 10 league road games. The Friars’ BIG EAST road opener will be at Creighton on Saturday, January 6. The team’s other nine league road games will be versus St. John’s at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, January 10; at DePaul on Wednesday, January 17; at Seton Hall on Wednesday, January 24; at UConn on Wednesday, January 31; versus Villanova at the Wells Fargo Center on Sunday, February 4; at Butler on Saturday, February 10; at Xavier on Wednesday, February 21; at Marquette on Wednesday, February 28; and at Georgetown on Tuesday, March 5.

Game times and the television broadcast assignments will be announced at a later date.

Fans interested in purchasing season tickets for the 2023-24 season, can visit Friars.com or call 401-865-GO PC.