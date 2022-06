PROVIDENCE (WPRI) – Prout was able to rally in the bottom of the tenth inning to beat Mount Hope, 3-2, in the D2 softball state championship. The Crusaders were down 2-1 heading into the last half of the tenth, when freshman Alivia Ring had the game-tying single with two outs. Later in the inning, Ring scored the winning run on key baserunning.

Samantha Malafronte and Grace Stephenson had RBI hits for the Huskies.