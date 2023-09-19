BOSTON (WPRI) — The National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) announced Tuesday that a team will once again call Boston home.

Expansion rights for the league’s 15th team has been awarded to Boston Unity Soccer Partners — an all-female core ownership group.

The new club’s name, identity and crest will be revealed next year, before they kick off in the 2026 season.

“I’m excited to expand the NWSL’s footprint and continue its transformative growth in our return to Boston, one of the world’s most iconic sports cities,” NWSL Commissioner Jessica Berman said.

“We are very proud to welcome Boston Unity Soccer Partners to our ownership group. They bring an impressive roster of business leaders committed to continuing Boston’s legacy of sports excellence and delivering a successful team to a very passionate fanbase,” Berman continued.

Home matches will be held at George R. White Stadium in Franklin Park. The ownership group said it plans to transform the stadium into a top-tier facility and is working closely with the city and Mayor Michelle Wu.

“As the City of Champions, Boston sets the standard for athletic excellence and fans’ devotion to our teams,” Wu said. “It’s fitting and absolutely thrilling for Boston to be a home for women’s soccer, hosting a franchise that will partner so closely with our community and especially our schools.”

The Boston Breakers used to be part of the NWSL until the club folded in 2018.