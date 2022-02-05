Pride scores 32 to lead Bryant past Mount

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The 46th Annual Meeting Street Telethon is in the books. The three-hour event held live from 7 - 10 p.m. tonight, once again exceed its fundraising goals. When the phone banks closed, the final amount raised was $536,810 for the local area school.

The telethon is Meeting Street's largest fundraiser which generates critical support for programs serving more than 7,500 children of all abilities in Massachusetts and Rhode Island. Stories of hope and success at the special school will be featured as part of this live event.