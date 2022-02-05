Pride scores 32 to lead Bryant past Mount

EMMITSBURG, Md. – Charles Pride had 32 points and 10 rebounds as Bryant extended its winning streak to eight games, narrowly defeating Mount St. Mary’s 62-61 on Saturday.

Deandre Thomas’ bucket with 43 seconds left provided the game’s final points. Joe Moon blocked a last-second Mountaineers shot.

Erickson Bans had 11 points for Bryant. Greg Calixte added 10 points. 

Mezie Offurum had 16 points for the Mountaineers (11-11, 7-3), whose six-game winning streak was broken.

The Bulldogs get revenge two time over for last season’s NEC title game against the Mountaineers.

