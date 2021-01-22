Portsmouth’s Swider continues to grow in junior year at Villanova

(WPRI) – The PC men’s basketball team wraps up a five-game road trip on Saturday afternoon at No. 3 Villanova. The Friars are fresh off an upset win at No. 11 Creighton Wednesday night and hope to knock off a second-straight ranked team.

The Wildcats have a familiar face on their side. Portsmouth native and St. Andrew’s alum Cole Swider is a junior forward. The St. Andrew’s alum is averaging 7.4 points per game and 3.1 rebounds in his third year in the program. His two-time national championship winning head coach Jay Wright spoke very highly of Swider during Friday’s media availability. We also got to hear from Swider himself about what his time at Villanova has meant to him and where he’s seen his game develop during his time in Philadelphia.

Be sure to watch the game live on FOX Providence at 2:30 p.m. Afterwards, catch complete highlights and postgame reaction on 12News Now at 6, 10, and 11.