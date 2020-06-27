Portsmouth’s Mcguire looking to build off successful 2019 season at Duke

PORTSMOUTH (WPRI) – Portsmouth grad Marykate Mcguire scored a team high nine goals which helped Duke earn its 25th NCAA appearance in 2019. Her sophomore season ended with 21 points and a trip to the tournament’s second round.

“Last season was really exciting for me,” Mcguire said. “We really did have a great year. Not the ending that we wanted going out in the Round of 32 and not what we’re used to.”

“So this year we’re going to come out strong and make sure it won’t happen again.”

In her two years with the Blue Devils, the political science major says she’s grown on and off the pitch.

“It’s amazing. I love it. I wouldn’t change my decision. Making my decision my freshman year in high school was a big, big but I wouldn’t change it for the world.”

Duke cancelled the remainder of its sports season in mid-March which ended the team’s five-game spring schedule before it began. Marykate then finished her semester at home and online, and she’s been hard at work preparing for her return to Durham.

Being at her best this summer is even more important with so much uncertainty still surrounding the upcoming fall season.

“We don’t know what our preseason is going to be like this summer and knowing how much time we’ll have to (prepare) for the season. It’s really important, on our own, to get ready physically and emotionally.”

She added: “The ACC is one of the best leagues in the country for women’s soccer. I’m just really excited to get back out there to play the best in the United States.”