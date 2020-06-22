Portsmouth’s Cole Swider looking ahead to next season with Villanova

PORTSMOUTH, RI (WPRI) – Portsmouth native and St. Andrew’s graduate Cole Swider had his sophomore season cut short, like all college basketball players, by coronavirus. Swider and Villanova were at the Big East Tournament in New York when the defending champs had to go home for good following a 24 win regular season.

“It was tough because we thought we could have made a run in the NCAA Tournament. We didn’t even get the chance to finish the Big East Tournament. But we just tried to keep a positive mindset because we knew bigger things were going on in the word,” Swider said.

Swider ended the season as the Wildcats sixth leading scorer averaging 6.1 points per game almost doubling his output as a freshman.

“Being a sophomore you get a little more respect from your coach and other coaches. You just get more comfortable and with hard work you gain confidence and I think that happened to me a little bit and I’m just trying to make a similar to bigger jump next year.”

Villanova finished last season ranked 10th in the country. They are projected to be a top-five pick next year as well.

“It’s been amazing to be a part of and it will be amazing to see what it means to be a great program and the culture we have at Villanova has been great to be part of and I”m excited to build on that legacy.”