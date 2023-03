BARRINGTON (WPRI) – No. 10 Portsmouth defeated No. 7 Barrington 46-37 in the girls state basketball Sweet 16.

The Patriots lead by double-digits early in the second half, but allowed the Eagles to come all the way back. Barrington made it a one possession game in the final minute, but Portsmouth hung on to win.

The Patriots will play No. 2 North Kingstown Saturday at 4 p.m. in the Elite 8.