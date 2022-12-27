UNCASVILLE, CONN. (WPRI) – Ponaganset fell to Hamden (CT), 66-32, on Tuesday night at Mohegan Sun Arena in the Jiggs Cecchini Holiday Challenge.
Ponaganset doubled up by Hamden (CT) in holiday tournament
