CRANSTON (WPRI) – Ponaganset lost last spring’s title game to Narragansett, this fall the Chieftains found themselves back in the championship with the chance to complete a perfect season.

Ponaganset was in control from the start, just like it has been all season long, defeating the Exeter-West Greenwich/Prout Co-op 48-0 in the Division IV championship game. The Chieftains win their sixth title and finish the season undefeated.