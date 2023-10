PROVIDENCE (WPRI) — After defeating Vermont on Friday night, the PC men’s hockey team tied the Catamounts by a score of 2-2 on Saturday night (UVM won the shootout, 1-0). Philip Svedebäck had 33 saves for the Friars. Nick Poisson and Connor Kelley both scored for PC.

The Friars return to action at New Hampshire on Friday, November 3rd.