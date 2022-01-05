Playoff-bound Pats prep for regular season finale in Miami

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) – Don’t call it a revenge game.

“I don’t see it like that,” said Patriots linebacker and captain Dont’a Hightower. “It’s about us wanting to go out and play well and win.”

The Patriots (10-6) head to Miami (8-8) for the regular season finale with the AFC East title still on the line. The Patriots have already clinched a playoff berth after their 50-10 victory over the Jaguars in Week 17, paired with a Miami loss to Tennessee. In order to clinch the division, the Patriots will need to beat the Dolphins and the Bills will need to lose to the Jets on Sunday.

The Patriots lost to Miami 17-16 in the first week of the season, but these are two different teams.

“We have grown together as a team and want to continue on the road that we’re on,” Hightower said.

The Patriots practiced inside Wednesday, where they can crank up the heat and simulate the conditions they expect to experience on Sunday afternoon in Miami. The temperature at kickoff is forecasted to be near 80 degrees.

Head coach Bill Belichick was asked Wednesday morning about the benefit of practicing indoors.

“There were a number of factors involved. We’ll be in there today and we’ll see what tomorrow brings,” he said.

Belichick was also asked how hot the fieldhouse can get.

“I don’t know. Not as hot as it’ll be in Miami,” he said.

This story will continue to be updated.