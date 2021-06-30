Play for Peace Tour returns to Providence

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Play for Peace Tour returns to Providence

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams