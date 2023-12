PROVIDENCE (WPRI) — Rafael Pinzon scored 15 points to help lead Bryant over Brown by a score of 69-66 on Friday night.

Sherif Gross-Bullock had 11 points, while Earl Timberlake and Daniel Rivera each had 10 points to help the Bulldogs win.

Kino Lilly Jr. led Brown with 19 points, which included his 1,000 career point as a Bear.