Pilgrim’s Weeks ready to make a splash in senior year

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) – The high school basketball season tips off on Saturday in Rhode Island and so does the senior year for the state’s top prospect. Pilgrim’s Tyriek Weeks, a Division I talent, looks forward to helping his team earn a championship and impress some scout along the way.

If the last name rings a bell, then you’re thinking of the right family. Tyriek’s father, Tyrone, starred for UMass in the mid 1990’s and played on the Final Four team in 1995-96. Tyriek’s older brother, T.J., played for Pilgrim and Bishop Hendricken and is a redshirt freshman for the Minutemen. Now, Tyriek follows their footsteps as the latest in their family to reach the next level.

The forward averaged 23 points per game as a junior and already has offers from UMass and Towson.