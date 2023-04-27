CRANSTON (WPRI) – Pilgrim shut out Cranston West 5-0 in a battle of Division I softball unbeatens Wednesday night.
Audra McDonnell hit two homeruns in the Patriots victory. Alyssa Twomey pitched a perfect game into the seventh inning.
by: Taylor Begley
