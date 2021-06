(WPRI) – With its backs against the wall facing elimination Pilgrim and Bay View softball turned in their best games of the year shutting out their opponents and force a winner-take-all Game Two on Saturday at RIC in the Division I and Division II championships, respectively.

In baseball, Exeter-West Greenwich walked it off against Hope to force a decisive Game Three and Middletown beat Burrillville 2-0 in the Division II series opener.

