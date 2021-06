RUMFORD (WPRI) – Dylan Menante shot a bogey-free final round on Saturday at Wannamoisett Country Club to win the 2021 Northeast Amateur by two strokes over Jerry Ji from the Netherlands. Menante was 2-under for the day and 9-under for the tournament.

Local star Davis Chatfield — a Wannamoisett member — finished tied for fifth at 4-under, five shots behind Menante.

